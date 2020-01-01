Cannondale: Cannondale Bikes – Creating the Perfect Ride

Search

Search*
US/EN
ELECTRIC

Ride The Unrideable

See Moterra Neo ALL E-MOUNTAIN

Explore Bikes

Road

Explore Road

Mountain

Explore Mountain

Active

Explore Active

Electric

Explore Electric

Kids

Explore Kids

E-BIKE Neo means electric

E-bikes with the power to make every ride better.

See All Neo Bikes
Moterra Neo 1

Moterra Neo

1
$9,000
+Compare
SuperSix EVO Neo 1

SuperSix EVO Neo

1
$10,000
+Compare
Treadwell Neo EQ Remixte

Treadwell Neo

EQ Remixte
$2,750
+Compare

Dealers Long live
the bike shop

We love them and they
love us. View all the
Cannondale dealers
near you.

View Dealers

Stories Cannondale in the wild

It's Always Sunny at Grinduro

Grinduro is a party on two wheels, combining exhilarating cycling with live music and good times. Here’s our team’s story on the festival.

Photos by: @vernor | @kevinscottbatchelor | @anseldickey | @seedotalvarez
Read the story

Into the Andes: A Father & Son Adventure

Mountains, culture and bikepacking along the finest gravel routes in South America

Photos by Luca and Tom Haines
Read the story

Racing & the Boulder Bubble

We go cyclocross racing in Boulder, CO, with Australian champion and Cannondale ambassador Fiona Millburn.

Photos by Adam Phelan & Col Elmore
Read the story

Ice Road Bikers: The James Bay Descent

Riding fat bikes in frozen, harsh polar bear country is as extreme a challenge as it gets – Ted King and friends take on the unique James Bay Descent in Canada.

Read the story

Mountain Biking's worst kept secret

We completely switched gears with our mountainbike team in 2019 – read about our new crew here.

Read the story

Heaven & Hell: GBDuro with Lachlan Morton

Lachlan Morton takes on the ultimate UK gravel cycling challenge – and wins. Here’s how.

Read the story

Compare Products

Add another bike to compare

Highlights

Where it thrives

It’s built for

Specs

Frameset

Frame

Details

      Fork

      Details

          Rear Shock

          Details

              Headset

              Details

                  Brakes

                  Brake Levers

                  Details

                      Front Brake

                      Details

                          Components

                          Grips

                          Details

                              Handlebar

                              Details

                                  Saddle

                                  Details

                                      Seatpost

                                      Details

                                          Stem

                                          Details

                                              Drivetrain

                                              Bottom Bracket

                                              Details

                                                  Chain

                                                  Details

                                                      Crank

                                                      Details

                                                          Front Derailleur

                                                          Details

                                                              Pedals

                                                              Details

                                                                  RearCogs

                                                                  Details

                                                                      e-Battery

                                                                      e-system Battery

                                                                      Details

                                                                          e-System Charger

                                                                          Details

                                                                              e-System Display

                                                                              Details

                                                                                  Tires

                                                                                  Tires

                                                                                  Details

                                                                                      Wheels

                                                                                      Details

                                                                                          FrontHub

                                                                                          Details

                                                                                              RearHub

                                                                                              Details

                                                                                                  Rims

                                                                                                  Details

                                                                                                      Spokes

                                                                                                      Details